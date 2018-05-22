Balfour Senior Living expands senior leadership team

LOUISVILLE — Balfour Senior Living LLC based in Louisville is expanding its senior executive team as it gears up to enter markets outside Colorado and add more sub-markets in the state.

Michael Schonbrun, the company’s founder and chief executive, said the new hires will play strategic roles as Balfour expands its holdings.

Phill Barklow was hired as Balfour’s first chief operating officer, and Sara Thom was hired as vice president of human resources.

“Balfour is moving into a significant period of growth as we look to enter markets outside of Colorado as well as expand further into new Colorado sub-markets,” Schonbrun said in a prepared statement.

“Both Phill and Sara are critical hires and will play strategic roles as we build Balfour’s internal human capital and continue our efforts to elevate operations to the highest level in the senior-housing field. Both individuals were found after an exhaustive national search,” Schonbrun said.

Barklow has more than 20 years of experience working in the senior-living industry. Prior to joining Balfour, Barklow served in leadership positions at senior-living communities across Southern California. Thom joins Balfour with 15 years of experience directing human resources and talent management across a diverse group of industries.

In February, Balfour broke ground to expand its campus in Louisville. The company also is planning a senior-living community in south Longmont.