Hearts & Horses campaigns for new riding arena

LOVELAND — Hearts & Horses, the Loveland-based nonprofit that provides therapeutic riding services to people with disabilities, has launched a capital campaign to build an insulated steel building to be used for year-around riding. Hearts & Horses, which has grown to 180 riders per week, currently uses a fabric-covered arena. Jan Pollema, executive director of the nonprofit, said the new arena will improve operations. “This new arena will maximize our rider’s safety, decrease class cancellations…