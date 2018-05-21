GJ Sentinel buys four radio stations

GRAND JUNCTION — The owner of the Daily Sentinel in Grand Junction has purchased four radio stations. Grand Junction Media Inc. reported in the Sentinel that it has an agreement to buy the Redrock Radio Group, which airs four FM stations in the Grand Valley.

The Federal Communications Commission must still approve the purchase but approval is likely given the FCC’s November change of policy on cross-ownership between of media properties.

Grand Junction Media and the Sentinel are owned by the Kansas-based Seaton family, which owns radio stations in other markets. Jay Seaton is the publisher of the Sentinel.