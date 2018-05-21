BRT service along 119 focus of 2 RTD forums this week

The Regional Transportation District will hold a pair of public meetings this week to discuss progress toward establishing Bus Rapid Transit service on Colorado Highway 119 between and within Boulder and Longmont.

The BRT service would replace the current “Bolt” express bus service along the Diagonal Highway.

“The question is where,” Judy Lubow, board member for RTD District I, which includes Longmont, told BizWest today. “It’s possible it could be a managed lane, or bus lanes to make it faster, or buses being able to run on the shoulder. It’s also possible to have greater frequency of service. That’s what this study will figure out.”

The meetings will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in meeting rooms A and B at the Longmont Public Library, 409 Fourth Ave. in Longmont; and from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Multipurpose Room 114 of the Village Center Dining and Community Commons, 500 30th St. on the University of Colorado Boulder campus. Those attending the meeting at CU are asked to use the side entrance on the southwest corner of the building, by the Village Center sign, near Visitors Lot 618.

At the meetings, RTD officials will seek input from the public and provide an update on the process. A consultant team, led by Parsons Transportation Group, is evaluating alternatives to the growing congestion and travel demand in the corridor as well as environmental impacts, multimodal access, transit reliability and corridor transit travel time.

Both meetings will cover the same information. A presentation will be delivered at 6 p.m., with time before and after for the public to view materials and ask questions.

Chris Quinn, a project manager for RTD, said in an email that Parsons is creating a revised schedule for the Highway 119 project, but added that “it seems likely that the environmental and preliminary engineering components (of the study) will be completed by February 2019.”

The BRT project advances one of the recommendations from the Northwest Area Mobility Study that RTD completed in 2014. That study developed consensus among northwest-area stakeholders including the Boulder Chamber, Longmont Chamber of Commerce and Niwot Business Association as well as the Colorado Department of Transportation and RTD to implement cost-effective mobility improvements until the Northwest Rail Line can be built.

That 41-mile fixed-guideway rail line, connecting Longmont and east Boulder to Denver’s Union Station, was promised in 2004 when voters in the eight-county district approved RTD’s “FasTracks” plan to build 122 miles of commuter rail and light rail, add 21,000 new parking spaces, redevelop Denver Union Station and redirect bus service to better connect the Denver-Boulder metropolitan region. Much of that system has been completed, but the northwest corridor ran into snags caused by the Great Recession and mounting costs including higher-than-anticipated prices for right of way demanded by the Burlington Northern-Santa Fe Railroad.

Meanwhile, the “B” regional bus routes along the U.S. Highway 36 corridor between Boulder and Denver were replaced in January 2016 with the “Flatiron Flyer,” a Bus Rapid Transit system that emphasized more frequent service, dedicated lanes and seven routes, one of which extends express service to the Anschutz medical campus in Aurora. The first 6.2-mile segment of the northwest rail line opened July 25, 2016, extending from Union Station to an area near 71st Avenue and Lowell Boulevard in Westminster.