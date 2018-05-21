Boulder Valley, NoCo startups awarded Advanced Industries grants

Several startups in Boulder, Fort Collins, Lafayette and Longmont are recipients of grants from the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade. Twenty startups will receive a combined $4.7 million in Proof-of-Concept and Early Stage Capital and Retention Grants to support the state’s advanced industries. “Innovation drives economic growth and these grants expand Colorado’s vital innovation ecosystem,” said global business development director and OEDIT deputy director Michelle Hadwiger, in a prepared statement. “Funding…