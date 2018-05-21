Big Thompson Canyon to reopen May 24

LOVELAND and ESTES PARK — U.S. Highway 34 through the Big Thompson Canyon will reopen 4 p.m. Thursday, May 24. Reconstruction work since July 2016 is largely complete and remaining work will not require long-term closures, according to information supplied by the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The re-opening is 18 months ahead of schedule, according to CDOT.

“A tremendous amount of work has been put in to make this opening before Memorial Day happen. This project has affected so many people in different ways, especially the residents of the Big Thompson Canyon. To all who have been impacted by this project, no matter how big or small, thank you for your patience and for working with the Project Team,” said James Usher, CDOT project director.

“As the highway opens this coming week, my hope is that everyone can let out a big sigh of relief knowing that not only the highway/river system is now much stronger but that the canyon community and the communities the canyon connects are stronger as well,” Usher said.

The construction in the canyon was designed to make the roadway more floodproof than it was prior to the 2013 floods. Rock, river improvements and drainage pipe have been positioned to protect the roadway from erosion. Crews have also completed the Horseshoe Bridge structures east of Drake where the roadway is being realigned to cut through the mountain farther away from the river.

Construction activities will continue in the canyon this summer and throughout the fall, according to the CDOT’s statement. Drivers could encounter up to 20-minute delays this summer for paving operations. Nighttime closures are also expected.

Information about the project can be found here.