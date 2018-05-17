Weather service in India will use NCAR’s prediction system

BOULDER — Skymet Weather Services has agreed to pay the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research in Boulder $1 million to use a system that will provide people across India with more-detailed and accurate weather forecasts.

The agreement will allow Skymet to use a customized version of the DICast system, an automated weather-prediction technology developed at the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder.

Use of the system is expect to improve forecasts for residents throughout India, including tens of millions of farmers, business executives and emergency officials. The information will provide communities with early warning of floods and other disasters.

“This investment by Skymet is a commitment to the science enabled by UCAR and the role it plays in protecting lives and property in the United States and around the world,” UCAR’s president, Antonio Busalacchi, said in a prepared statement.

“We look forward to a long-term and fruitful relationship with Skymet, producing broad benefits to the people of India.”