Two retailers join mix at Meadows on the Parkway in Boulder

BOULDER — Deka Lash and Dollar Tree are joining the retail mix at Meadows on the Parkway, a shopping center at 4760-4800 Baseline Road in Boulder.

Phillips Edison & Co. (Nasdaq: PECO), an owner and operator of shopping centers, said on Thursday that discount retailer Dollar Tree will take 11,640 square feet of space, and Deka Lash, a national salon franchise specializing in eyelash extensions and related products, will occupy 1,479 square feet.

Meadows on the Parkway is a 216,437-square–foot, Safeway-anchored shopping center that consists of nearly 60 local and national tenants.

It is located at the intersection of Baseline Road and Foothills Parkway. The center benefits from a population of more than 78,000 people within two miles and traffic of more than 63,000 vehicles per day, according to Phillips Edison & Co..

Phillips Edison is a real estate investment trust and one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. As of Dec. 31, it was managing 341 shopping centers of which it owns 236, representing approximately 26.3 million square feet located in 32 states.