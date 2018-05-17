CSU Career Center honors students, grads, faculty, businesses

FORT COLLINS — Colorado State University’s Career Center launched an awards program this year to recognize on- and off-campus people who have contributed to student career paths.
Impacts include career exploratory conversations and providing tools for finding jobs after graduation.
Awards were given out in April. Winners were:
- Student of the Year — senior forestry major Marley Smith for setting an example among her peers by showcasing leadership in career exploratory experiences and introducing her peers to career options within their field.
- Student Group of the Year — Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources, and Related Sciences for actively encouraging professional development around career growth.
- Distinguished Staff Member — Senior Academic Advisor Brett Beal in the School of Biomedical Engineering for weaving career into all of her conversations with fellow staff, faculty and students.
- Alumnus of the Year — Area Wildlife Manager Ty Petersburg of Colorado Parks & Wildlife, a 2001 graduate, has been helping current students find careers.
- Growing Colorado Business of the Year — Waypoint Real Estate, a commercial real estate company, has invested time and energy into CSU programs such as the Everitt Real Estate Center and Ramstrength Foundation and has hired several CSU graduates.
- Recruiter of the Year — Lokana Reed, Target’s lead executive recruiter, for connecting students to meaningful careers in leadership.
- Alumnus Entrepreneur of the Year — Janay Deloach-Soukup, a two-time Olympian and 2012 Olympic bronze medalist in the long jump, for founding Podium Performance, a speed and agility camp aimed to provide premiere coaching and training to Northern Colorado youth. The Employer of the Year — Keysight Technologies, a company that provides innovative software solutions. Keysight has made systemic changes in its recruiting and hiring process to better serve underrepresented groups and identities.
- Distinguished Administrator — Bridgette Johnson, director of the Black/African American Cultural Center at CSU, for stimulating the career ecosystem throughout her office and among her peers.
- Distinguished Faculty — Kevin Lear, director of the School of Biomedical Engineering’s undergraduate program, who was recognized for successfully integrating career into his classroom, working individually with students and connecting students to career preparedness and readiness opportunities.
- Career Impact Award — Jody Drager, school district liaison and career development coordinator in the School of Education, for her ability to integrate the idea of education as a career in multiple forms, especially in the area of opportunities in the education industry for historically marginalized populations.
