Boulder Economic Summit to discuss future workforce

BOULDER — “The Workforce of the Future” will be the primary topic at this year’s Boulder Economic Summit on Tuesday, May 22.

The annual event hosted by the Boulder Chamber and the Boulder Economic Council, will be 7:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. that day. It will be at the University of Colorado Boulder Glenn Miller Ballroom, 1669 Euclid Ave.

The event’s content is meant to evaluate Boulder’s competitiveness in the global demand for talent, and how education and workforce development must evolve to keep up with the impacts of automation, immigration, globalization and other forces on future jobs, according to information provided by the chamber.

Futurist Josh Davies, chief executive at The Center for Work Ethic Development, will keynote the event with a presentation about the impact of technology on jobs.

Andi Rugg, executive director of Skillful Colorado, will speak about the gap between the workforce and skills needed by business.

Breakout sessions will address industry and university collaboration, cultivating work-based learning environments, and hiring millennials and beyond.

Roundtable discussions will address housing and transportation, finding a path to gender equity, and moving to skill-based hiring.

The closing session will be a panel discussion about how business is advancing workforce initiatives.

Parking, which is included in the price of the event, will be available at the Euclid Parking Garage. Parking attendants will be on-site from 6 to 8 a.m. at the entrance of the garage to hand out parking passes to guests of the summit. Click here for parking map. Cost of the event is $70 for chamber members and $100 for nonmembers.