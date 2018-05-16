Landlord forces closure of original Vic’s Espresso in Boulder

BOULDER — The original Vic’s Espresso on North Broadway in Boulder will close June 30, as the landlord prepares to lease the space to another business.

The Boulder Daily Camera reports that the landlord, Austin Real Estate Services, opted not to retain Vic’s, which had been operating on a month-to-month lease.

Vic’s has been open at the 2680 Broadway location in the Community Plaza Shopping Center since 1992 and operates four other locations in Boulder and Louisville.