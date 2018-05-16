Diabetes-industry veteran Fludzinski named CEO of AmideBio

BOULDER — Pawel Fludzinski has been named chief executive of AmideBio LLC, a privately held biopharmaceutical company based in Boulder.

Fludzinski, who had been acting as a senior business advisor for the firm, has an extensive background developing drugs targeting diabetes at Eli Lilly & Co.

Misha Plam, who has served as CEO since the company’s inception, will continue as president and chairman of the board of directors.

Fludzinski said AmideBio’s novel approach to developing glucose-responsive insulins “promises to radically improve diabetes treatment.”

AmideBio has a pipeline of drug candidates targeting metabolic diseases. “AmideBio is fortunate to have found someone so well-suited to become our CEO,” Plam said. “We are at a critical time as we develop a number of drug candidates and talk with potential collaborators and investors. Dr. Fludzinski has had a distinguished career at Lilly, and fully appreciates the challenges and opportunities that the company faces. I am delighted that he has agreed to join us.”

Previously, Fludzinski was global brand development leader within the Diabetes Business Unit at Lilly, where he led a team though Phase 2, Phase 3 and global registration of Trulicity, Lilly’s once-a-week agent for glycemic control in type 2 diabetes.

Fludzinski has held multiple executive leadership positions at Lilly in the United States, United Kingdom and Japan, encompassing roles in strategy, research and drug development.