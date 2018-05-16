Boulder County CareConnect rebrands as Cultivate

BOULDER — Boulder County CareConnect has rebranded, adopting the new name Cultivate.

The nonprofit, which helps seniors connect with the community, announced the change May 15.

“Our former name, Boulder County CareConnect, was too long, too difficult to say, and sometimes caused us to be misidentified as a government agency,” Chrysti Britt, Cultivate executive director, said in a prepared statement. “As a result, we struggled to create a clear identity of our own, which led to misconceptions about who we were and what we did.”

Britt said the name Cultivate better reflects the group’s mission.

“The name Cultivate was selected because, at our core, it is what we have done for 46 years and continue to do today,” she said. “We’ve cultivated volunteerism, we’ve cultivated relationships, and we’ve cultivated the flourishing of seniors in the community. In both symbolic and practical ways, the name Cultivate represents the depth of who we are and what we do.”

Cultivate volunteers provide weekly grocery deliveries, escorted rides to and from medical appointments, and simple home-repair projects.

Cultivate serves a growing senior population. Boulder County residents 65 and older constituted 13 percent of the population in 2013, but that number is expected to increase to 20 percent by 2030.