Mortgage-lending company sets up office in Boulder

BOULDER — Planet Home Lending LLC has opened a new branch at 1790 38th St., Suite 204, in Boulder.

Mortgage industry consultants Todd Adelman, Blue Hessner, Dirk Walker and Brian Weinberg will partner to manage the branch.

Planet Home Lending, founded in 2007, is a privately held, national residential mortgage lender with multiple business channels, including FHA, VA, USDA, Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and Ginnie Mae.

“Planet Home Lending is a great fit for us and the Boulder market because of its professional approach and commitment to excellence. Planet has assembled an all-star senior management team that fully understands what it takes to be successful in our highly educated, entrepreneurial and competitive market, and they are dedicated to supporting our success,” Walker said in a prepared statement.

The four partners in the local Planet Home office have more than 55 years of combined local lending experience. “We always strive to improve business practices and our mission is clear: to provide expert mortgage solutions and a superior service experience to each partner and client,” said Adelman.