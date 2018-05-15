LoDo office towers in Denver sell for $189M

DENVER — Two Lower Downtown office buildings have sold for $189 million, just three years after the owners bought the properties for $145.2 million.

BusinessDen reports that Los Angeles-based CIM Group acquired 1331 and 1401 17th St., known as LoDo Towers. CIM paid $103 million for the 219,000-square-foot, 13-story building at 1331 17th St., and $86 million for the 191,000-square-foot, 16-story building at 1401 17th St.

Zeller Realty Group sold the properties after paying $145.2 million for them in 2015, according to BusinessDen.