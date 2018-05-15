Creative Foam Composite expanding, adding jobs in Berthoud

BERTHOUD — Creative Foam Composite Systems, a division of Michigan-based Creative Foam Corp., is expanding its existing operations in Berthoud, creating 25 new jobs in the town.

Creative Foam Composite Systems manufactures foam core for wind-energy and aerospace companies.

Since moving to Berthoud from Longmont in 2014, Creative Foam has expanded into a second facility occupying approximately 100,000 square feet. The new jobs will bring its employee count in Berthoud to 125.

Dave Stuck, general manager at the Berthoud facility, said Creative Foam decided to transfer a “significant” amount of work from one of its plants in Michigan to Berthoud. Stuck said Creative Foam will install additional manufacturing equipment that will require the new hires.

Chris Kirk, Berthoud’s town administrator, said in a prepared statement that “after touring the facility earlier this year, I could see that Creative Foam Composite Systems demonstrates that primary employers can successfully operate in our community.”

Creative Foam Corp., a 40-year-old company, makes components using die-cut, formed foams and composite core kitting processes. The components helps its clients’ design and manufacture quieter, stronger and lighter products.

The company operates 14 facilities in North America, including Berthoud, which is located at 2221 Clayton Place.