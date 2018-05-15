Beyond bitcoin: Blockchain firms look to provide social good

BOULDER — Blockchain can have uses far beyond financial technology and could be ideal for a variety of social impacts, according to the Boulder Startup Week panel “Creating Blockchain Models for Social Impact.”

The concept of Web 3.0 — the stage that goes beyond the last few years’ social-driven Web 2.0 — is one of many definitions, but primarily envisions an Internet that values privacy, is anti-monopoly, is constantly available and uses technology such as artificial intelligence.

The privacy and lack of a central point of control aspects are where blockchain technology — a digital ledger stored across a network that is distributed, not copied and constantly updated — comes into play.

Because blockchain isn’t stored in a central location and can’t be corrupted, it provides the foundation for an Internet that can be democratic and for everyone. It’s transparent, immutable, distributed and doesn’t require that a single administrator or group of administrators be trusted.

It also provides more value than just the foundation for a type of currency, said Kylen McClintock, founder of Blockchain for Sustainable Development.

Possible social good applications include peer to peer lending, digital identities (ideal for refugees), protection against runaway inflation, campaign finance reform, direct democratic votes, solar energy trading and freedom of speech free from censorship.

The social impacts of blockchain are numerous, but several local adopters already are considering ways to use blockchain for social good.