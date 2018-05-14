Purpose Brewing and Cellars eyes Fort Collins relocation, expansion

FORT COLLINS — Purpose Brewing and Cellars is considering a move to North College Avenue in Fort Collins from its present Midtown location.

The Coloradoan reports that Purpose owners Zach Wilson and Peter Bouckaert will meet with city planners today about converting the former Carquest building at 909 N. College Ave. “into a brewery, aging cellar, coffee roaster, coffee shop and tap room.”

The move would provide twice the amount of space that the company currently has.