Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Greeley’s Tilted Kilt rebrands, goes ‘family-friendly’

By BizWest Staff — 

GREELEY — Local restaurant goers can say “goodbye” to the Tilted Kilt Pub and Eatery and “hello” to The Patio Pub & Grill.

The Greeley Tribune reports that the Tilted Kilt at 610 Ninth Ave. shut down on Mother’s Day for a couple of days of rebranding. The new version will reopen Tuesday, with a new menu, decor and attire for the wait staff. The change is designed to ditch the restaurant’s reputation as a “biker bar,” according to the Tribune.

The restaurant is owned by Kelley Hammel of Berthoud.



 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>