Greeley’s Tilted Kilt rebrands, goes ‘family-friendly’

GREELEY — Local restaurant goers can say “goodbye” to the Tilted Kilt Pub and Eatery and “hello” to The Patio Pub & Grill.

The Greeley Tribune reports that the Tilted Kilt at 610 Ninth Ave. shut down on Mother’s Day for a couple of days of rebranding. The new version will reopen Tuesday, with a new menu, decor and attire for the wait staff. The change is designed to ditch the restaurant’s reputation as a “biker bar,” according to the Tribune.

The restaurant is owned by Kelley Hammel of Berthoud.