Greeley nonprofit expands, plans move to larger quarters

GREELEY — The Community Grief Center, a nonprofit established in August 2016, will move into a larger quarters next month thanks to an anonymous donor.

The nonprofit will move into the old RVNA home-care building located at 2105 Clubhouse Drive in Greeley. The new space will enable the grief center to meet the needs of participants, who are expected to double over last year, according to Melissa Jensen, the center’s executive director.

Jensen said that although the facility was donated, the Community Grief Center will need to renovate, and the board has launched a capital campaign to raise approximately $180,000 in cash and in-kind services to update and remodel.

“We are ecstatic as these new facilities will more than double our square footage and be more accommodating for our growing mission,” Jensen said in a prepared statement. “We really didn’t expect demand for our grief support services to grow so quickly but we are thankful so many are seeking help. We have a vision of developing more programs and helping more people through outreach in the coming years and this new home will help us operate more efficiently and effectively.”

Jensen said the nonprofit is also seeking volunteers. Volunteers can call 970-506-4114. Bilingual volunteers are especially needed, Jensen said. The next volunteer training session is June 16th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More information about the Community Grief Center is available at www.communitygriefcenter.org