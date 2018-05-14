Denver lands on short list for 2020 Democratic National Convention

Denver and seven other cities will have a chance to host the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

The Denver Business Journal reports that eight cities will compete to host the convention, including Atlanta; Birmingham, Ala.; Denver; Houston; Miami Beach, Fla.; Milwaukee; New York; and San Francisco. The Democratic National Committee issued requests for proposals to cities that had responded to initial letters of interest to host the convention.

Hosting a national convention would mean a big boost to the local economy. Denver hosted the 1908 and 2008 Democratic National Conventions, with the latter generating $266 million in economic impact, according to the DBJ, citing Visit Denver data.