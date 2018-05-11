State’s oldest daily newspaper sold

PUEBLO — Colorado’s oldest daily newspaper, the Pueblo Chieftain, has been sold.

The Star-Journal Publishing Corp. of Pueblo has signed an agreement with GateHouse Media to sell the newspaper. It was established 150 years ago and was owned by the Hoag and Rawlings family for the past 100 years.

GateHouse publishes more than 560 community newspapers nationwide. Proceeds from the sale, which were not disclosed, will go into the Rawlings Foundation, a community-based foundation designed to benefit Pueblo and Southern Colorado.

Jane Rawlings, president of the Star-Journal Publishing Corp. and publisher of The Pueblo Chieftain, said it was her father’s wish that the newspaper be sold following his death. He died in 2017.