New cell company sets up shop in Denver

By BizWest Staff — 

DENVER — A new stripped down mobile cell service has set up shop in Denver. It will offer one plan for $40 per month.

The company, called Visible, will sell service nationwide but by invitation only, according to a report in the Denver Post.

Verizon funded the launch of the company. It employs about 50 people, the Post reported. The service uses Verizon’s network.

 



 

