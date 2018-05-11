New cell company sets up shop in Denver

DENVER — A new stripped down mobile cell service has set up shop in Denver. It will offer one plan for $40 per month.
The company, called Visible, will sell service nationwide but by invitation only, according to a report in the Denver Post.
Verizon funded the launch of the company. It employs about 50 people, the Post reported. The service uses Verizon’s network.
