Fort Collins to install 100th on-street piano

FORT COLLINS — Pianos About Town, a program that brings local art and spontaneous music to the streets of Fort Collins, has selected the artists who will paint pianos in 2018. This summer, the eight-year-old program’s 100th piano will be painted, a milestone the community will observe with a public event Aug. 2.

Local artists selected to paint pianos for 2018 are: Chris Bates, Ren Burke, Clint Burkholder, Diana Dellos, Chelsea Emer, Chelsea Gilmore, Mary Harnett, Kyla Novak, Burt Nunnelee, Werner Schreiber, Robin Street, Larry Tucci and Kristen Vohs.

“This season’s artists bring a wide range of experience to the program — a former Marine, a teacher, a retiree, and more.” said Ellen Martin, visual arts administrator for Art in Public Places.

Outdoor summer painting will take place May through October underneath the Art in Action tent on the south side of Fort Collins’ Old Town Square.

The Aug. 2 celebration will feature the unveiling of a special 100th piano as part of Bohemian Nights Presents Thursday Night Live in Fort Collins’ Old Town Square. Event details will be released in late June.