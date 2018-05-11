CDOT to host infrastructure event Monday

JOHNSTOWN – The Colorado Department of Transportation will host a transportation and infrastructure event on Monday, 11 a.m., in front of Scheels sporting goods store at 4755 Ronald Reagan Blvd.

The state Transportation Commission will join with local elected and appointed officials at the event, which is intended to spotlight the importance of transportation in Colorado’s economy. North Interstate 25 and U.S. Highway 34 projects will be among the projects discussed.

Speakers will include Mike Lewis, Colorado Department of Transportation executive director; Kathy Gilliland, transportation commissioner and Scott James, mayor of Johnstown.

“Colorado’s economic vitality depends upon a strong, reliable transportation system to deliver goods to market and get people to where they work, live and play,” said Lewis in a prepared statement. “CDOT has a vision for improving our state’s transportation system, including reducing congestion, improving safety and providing mobility options. Our goal is to save lives and make lives better, and ensuring we continue to have enjoy a high quality of life,” he said.

Lewis said the state’s population is expected to double by 2040, to 8 million people. Because vehicles are getting more fuel efficient, gas tax dollars don’t cover the estimated $1 billion in annual need, he said.

Similar sessions will be conducted at other state locations later in the week.