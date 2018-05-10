Median home price in Boulder during April soars above $1 million

LOVELAND — The median price for single-family homes in Boulder exceeded $1 million in April, the first time it has broken that barrier this year, although it reached that amount during two months in 2017.

The median price of $1,247,000 in Boulder more than doubled median prices in five other markets in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley, according to a monthly report released Wednesday by Loveland-based Information Real Estate Services Inc., a multiple-listing service.

In Boulder, there were 48 sales from 172 listings, with an average time on the market of 53 days.

Median prices in Longmont, Loveland/Berthoud and Greeley/Evans markets also increased month-to-month, while median prices declined in Fort Collins and Estes Park.

In Longmont, the median price increased to $448,000 in April, up from $441,500 in March. There were 85 sales from 155 listings, with an average time on the market of 42 days.

The median price in the Loveland/Berthoud market reached $387,465 in April, up from $380,465 in March. There were 153 sales from 441 listings with an average time on the market of 77 days.

In Greeley, the median price reached $290,000 in April, up from $283,950 during March. The median price had reached $295,000 in February. There were 145 sales from 259 listings, with an average time on the market of 45 days.

Fort Collins had the most sales activity in April as the median price there decreased to $407,633, down from $410,000 in March. There were 250 sales from 671 listings with an average time on the market of 63 days.

In Estes Park, the median price of a home in April was $492,000, down from $625,000 in March. There were 25 sales from 119 listings, with an average time on the market of 76 days, down from 125 days in March.