Biodesix closes on $5.2 million, plans to raise another $5 million

By Jensen Werley — 

BOULDER — Biodesix Inc., a life-sciences company that does molecular diagnostics tests, has closed on $5.28 million in capital.

The company raised the funds through convertible promissory notes and equity securities issuable upon the conversion of the notes, according to a Form D filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 8.

CEO David Brunel told BizWest that the company plans to close on another $5 million in funding in the next few weeks.

Biodesix, which makes blood-based molecular tests, is raising the capital because of its continuing growth, Brunel said.

 



 

