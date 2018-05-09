Building in downtown Greeley sells for $3.2 million

GREELEY — Three years after acquiring and renovating the former Jerome Building in downtown Greeley, real estate investor Jim Mokler has sold the property at 800 Eighth Ave. for $3.2 million.

Mokler, using the entity 800 Holdings LLC, purchased the building in 2015 for $1.9 million, according to public records, and proceeded to renovate it with the partial help of a grant from the Greeley Downtown Development Authority.

In a press release, Mokler said the buyer of the three-story, 68,000-square-foot building called 800 on 8th, is a company in Weld County that will use the top floor as its headquarters and house 75 employees with room to expand.

The building houses Aunt Helen’s coffee shop on the ground level.

Gage Osthoff and Nick Berryman with Realtec Greeley LLC, and Mokler, an agent with Mokler Realty LLC, represented Mokler in the transaction.

Pat McNear with Scott Realty LLC, represented the buyer. Fidelity National Title handled the closing.