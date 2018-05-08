Gaia posts net loss, grows subscribers by 70 percent

LOUISVILLE — Gaia Inc. (Nasdaq: GAIA), a media company specializing in health and wellness, posted a first-quarter loss slightly less than the loss it posted for the same period the year prior.

Louisville-based Gaia had a net loss of $6 million, or 39 cents per share, in the first quarter of 2018, compared to a loss of nearly $6.2 million, or 41 cents per share, in 2017.

Net revenue grew 66 percent, from $5.8 million to $9.6 million year-over-year. Subscribers grew by 70 percent, which generated a 75 percent increase in streaming revenues, which Gaia said greatly contributed to overall revenue growth. The company’s paying subscriber count grew from 247,300 on March 31, 2017 to 421,000 on March 31, 2018.

“We began 2018 on a strong note, achieving our subscriber growth target, which is ahead of the pace required to achieve our 2019 goal,” said Jirka Rysavy, Gaia’s CEO, in a prepared statement, “delivering another quarter of continued predictability.”

Gaia, based in Boulder, is a video streaming service providing content on topics like yoga and mindfulness.