First National Bank awards community-development grants

FORT COLLINS — First National Bank in Fort Collins has awarded $150,000 in community-development grants to 11 organizations in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley to help them build, rehabilitate or finance homes and provide people with home-ownership education and foreclosure prevention services.

The organizations and amounts are:

$10,000 – Flatirons Habitat for Humanity, Boulder: offers homeownership opportunities and other programs to empower low-income individuals to achieve self-sufficiency and stability.

$15,000 – Future of Housing Community Foundation, Fort Collins: provides funding to build two single family homes and a community park in a new housing development in Fort Collins for low-income families.

$10,000 – Greeley Area Habitat for Humanity, Greeley: provides permanent, quality, affordable housing for low-income families.

$10,000 – Habitat for Humanity of the St. Vrain Valley, Longmont: provides funding for the construction of a home in Poplar Grove.

$10,000 – Loveland Habitat for Humanity, Loveland: provides permanent, quality, affordable housing for low-income families.

$10,000 – Mile High Community Loan Fund, Fort Collins: provides technical assistance to entities seeking to address local housing needs for low-income populations.

Grants supporting economic development initiatives include:

$10,000 – Accion Colorado, Denver: increases access to capital and business support for underserved and economically vulnerable entrepreneurs in Colorado.

$15,000 – Colorado Enterprise Fund, Denver: provides social, knowledge and financial capital to low-income and minority business owners.

$10,000 – East Colorado Small Business Development Center, Greeley: provides consulting services to small businesses and startups in eastern Colorado.

$40,000 – Rocky Mountain Innosphere, Fort Collins: supports the core business operations of attracting, incubating and graduating startups from its program.

$10,000 – Larimer County Small Business Development Center, Fort Collins: provides workshops, training, consulting and connections to resources for entrepreneurs and small-business owners.

First National Bank has 24 retail branches along the Front Range including multiple locations in Fort Collins, Boulder, Greeley, Loveland, Longmont and Broomfield.

First National Bank is a subsidiary of First National of Nebraska. First National of Nebraska and its affiliates have more than $21 billion in assets.

The grants are part of First National of Nebraska’s community-development grant program. In all, First National on Tuesday said it has awarded a total of $904,000 in community-development grants to 47 organizations in Colorado, Nebraska, Illinois, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas.