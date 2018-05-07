Partnership with bank boosts school district’s Pitch Night, career education

LOVELAND — With help from a timely partnership with a local bank, students in the Thompson School District are getting a big boost toward successful careers and the world of entrepreneurship.

Bank of Colorado has donated $30,000 over the next three years to the Thompson Educational Foundation — as well as the time and talents of some of its employees — to support career and technical education in the district.

Students from Loveland, Thompson Valley, Mountain View and Berthoud high schools will put some of that education on display Wednesday at the district’s annual Pitch Night. At the event, to be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Keysight Technologies, 900 S. Taft Ave. in Loveland, students will showcase their innovative ideas and compete for funding to turn them into business-world reality.

Wednesday’s event is the district’s fourth annual Pitch Night, but the partnership with Bank of Colorado kicked off in April with the start of Financial Literacy Month. Employees from every level of the organization helped create curriculum they felt would be valuable for kids, including lessons on how to save for the future.

“They’re really great people to work with, and we want to see other businesses do the same things to help students with their college and career readiness,” said Susan Scott, the school district’s business-community coordinator. “We’ve had their speakers in our classrooms, and field trips for students to the bank to find out about financial literacy and the importance of good credit.”

The money is designated to pay for the district entrepreneurship program’s Pitch Night event as well as student projects and the Financial Literacy Month activities at the district’s middle and high schools, transportation for students and teachers for the field trips, funding for student projects, launching National Technical Honor Society chapters in the high schools, and an annual reception and awards ceremony to recognize student achievements and the contributions of local businesses and organizations.

The annual business reception, held last week, also allowed teachers to meet with business representatives to enhance the curriculum, Scott said, adding that, “at the end of May, we’ll have tours for teachers and counselors can go out to see different industries to see what’s happening now, learn employment trends and get new information they can share with their students and improve what they do in their classrooms.”

In April, the district gave Bank of Colorado its Career and Technical Education Community Partner of the Year award for its contributions to the partnership.

“Supporting our community is the foundation of our bank,” said Shawn Osthoff, president of Bank of Colorado. “Our team has done a wonderful job interacting with the students and supporting the Thompson Valley School District to better serve our children.”

“We couldn’t be more excited for our partnership,” added Christian Bordewick, the bank’s market president, in a media release. “Bank of Colorado is committed to a community bank model that has and will continue to focus on giving back to the communities in which we serve. We feel that the most valuable asset to any town is its children. Bank of Colorado is excited about the opportunity to partner with Thompson School District that has programs that will not only benefit the students, but also local businesses and the community as a whole.”

The district’s career and technical education programs emphasize core academic content as well as technical skills and post-secondary and workforce readiness competency. The district’s “CTE Pathways” program is designed to be an educational road map to the courses and post-secondary options most relevant to a student’s chosen career destination. The “pathways” include agriculture and natural resources, health sciences and public safety, hospitality, human services and education, skilled trade and technical sciences, and STEM, arts, design and information technology.

Bank of Colorado’s partnership with the school district “will impact students and teachers in so many positive ways,” said Margaret Crespo, the district’s chief academic officer.

The bank has more than 44 branches including locations in Loveland, Fort Collins, Longmont, Greeley, Estes Park, Windsor, Johnstown, Eaton, Fort Lupton, Brighton, Eaton and Kersey. Bank of Colorado has more than $3.69 billion in combined assets and is part of Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc.