Longmont City Council to consider end to oil and gas drilling within city limits

LONGMONT — The Longmont City Council will consider an agreement with two oil and gas operators at its May 8 meeting.

The agreement, with Top Operating Co. and Cub Creek Energy LLC, will end oil and gas drilling within Longmont city limits in exchange for a cash payment of $3 million.

Per the agreement, Top Operating will plug and abandon eight active wells, relinquish 11 future drilling sites, abandon 80 potential well permits and never drill within city limits. The first well closure must occur within 120 days.

Cub Creek would also relinquish any right to drill within Longmont city limits or on any city-owned property, pending the approval by the state for its proposed well location in Weld County northeast of Union Reservoir.

“These were tough negotiations,” Mayor Brian Bagley said in a prepared statement. “Personally, I take great satisfaction in seeing this particular chapter come to a conclusion after more than six years of hard work. The city’s goal has always been to protect the health and safety of our residents by creating as much distance as possible between heavy industry and our homes. This agreement does just that. I want to thank all of the parties for their perseverance and determination in finding a solution to a very complicated, emotional issue.”

The ordinance to approve the agreement will be introduced to the City Council at its May 8 meeting and a public hearing will be held May 22.

The agreement stems back to 2012 negotiations Longmont made with Top to reduce the number of wells. A master contract was made in July. However, in November community members organized a vote to ban fracking within city of Longmont. The Colorado Supreme Court overturned the ballot issue in May 2016. After that decision, Top assigned its drilling rights to Cub Creek, and Longmont began negotiations with Cub Creek to permanently end surface disruption due to oil and gas extraction.