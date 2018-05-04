In the Search for a Financial Advisor, Not All Professional Designations Are Created Equal

If you’ve ever searched for a financial advisor, you’ve probably noticed the dizzying array of designations and credentials that come after people’s names, such as CFP®, CFA®, CIMA®, AIF®, AAMS®, CPA, and ChFC®. In fact, FINRA, the regulator for brokerage firms and registered representatives, maintains a database that provides information on over 180 financial professional designations. But when it comes to the experience required to earn and maintain a designation, not all of them are created equal, and it pays to know the difference when selecting an advisor.

Earning some designations requires little more than paying a fee, while others require hundreds of hours of study and the passing difficult exams. State and federal laws don’t require investment advisors or financial planners to have a particular designation or credential, and many advisors accumulate the necessary skills and knowledge through work experience. However, the knowledge gained through earning certain designations, and the requirements for maintaining them can provide a big benefit to clients.

Covering all of the well-respected designations is beyond the scope of this article. Instead, I’ll focus on some of the oldest, most rigorous, and broad credentials: CFP, ChFC, CFA and CPA/PFS. In the interest of full disclosure, I’m a CFA Charterholder and biased toward including that designation in this short list.

The Certified Financial Planner (CFP) certification dates back to the early 1970s and includes education requirements in seven different financial planning areas, plus a capstone course, followed by a comprehensive exam. Candidates must also have three years of relevant work experience before receiving the certification. CFP professionals must adhere to high ethical standards and complete 30 hours of continuing education requirements every two years to keep their certifications. The CFP program is probably the most broad-based and has a strong focus on financial planning.

The Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC) designation is similar to the CFP certification. The curriculum includes the topics covered in the CFP program, plus a couple of additional ones. One difference in the programs is that the ChFC program has an exam for each course rather than one comprehensive exam. The ChFC program has similar ethics and continuing education requirements.

The Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation was first awarded in 1963. The graduate-level, self-study program typically takes at least three years to complete and consists of three exams that each take an average of 300+ hours of preparation time. Candidates must also have four years of relevant work experience before becoming a Charterholder. Charterholders also must maintain strict ethical standards and are recommended to complete 20 hours of Continuing Education standards per year, but it isn’t an absolute requirement for maintaining the designation. The CFA program includes wealth management and financial planning but is more focused on portfolio management and security analysis.

The Certified Public Accountant, Personal Financial Specialist (CPA/PFS) is an additional credential that can be earned by CPAs who wish to focus on wealth management. In addition to being a CPA, this program requires 75 hours of financial education, two years of experience, and passing a comprehensive exam, which is similar to the CFP exam. Holders of this credential must abide by a strict code of professional conduct and complete 120 hours of continuing education every three years. Since this designation includes a CPA certification, it focuses heavily on tax preparation and strategies, but also includes financial planning and wealth management.

The knowledge and work experience required to obtain any of the four credentials discussed here helps ensure a standard of qualification for advisors that benefits clients in the complex world of investments and wealth planning.

One of the most important benefits is the standard of care. The ethics standards of the issuing organizations require that holders of these designations adhere to the fiduciary standard, which says that advisors must act in their clients’ best interests, at all times. This standard does not apply to all designations, which means some advisors may make recommendations that are suitable, but not necessarily in the client’s best interests. In other words, they may make recommendations that will benefit the advisor more than the client. As you search for an advisor, it is worth asking whether he or she is held to the fiduciary standard.

Finally, the continuing education aspect of these programs helps keep investment professionals aware of new developments and strategies in the profession. Of note, just because an investment professional has earned a designation, it does not mean he or she is current and in good standing with the issuing organization. All of these credentials may be verified with their respective issuing organizations, typically through a search feature on their websites.

Searching for a financial advisor can be an overwhelming task. There are many things to consider, from experience and education, to fees and standard of care. However, a reputable designation or credential is one important factor to consider and can help ensure you find an advisor you can trust.