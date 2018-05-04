Ball Corp. grows earnings, revenue in first quarter

BROOMFIELD — Ball Corp. (NYSE: BLL) posted first-quarter net earnings of $125 million, a year-over-year increase from the same period the year prior, when net earnings totaled $68 million.
Earnings per share were 35 cents, up from 19 cents the year prior.
Sponsored Content
Join Us for the Down & Derby Party – May 5, 2018
It’s time once again for the “Running of the Roses” Northern Colorado style. RBC Wealth Management’s Down & Derby Party is scheduled from 2p-6p at The Big Red Barn at Highland Meadows Saturday, May 5, 2018. Win a trip to the 2019 Kentucky Derby!
Revenue was nearly $2.8 billion, up from $2.5 billion for the first quarter in 2017.
“Ball Corporation started the year strong, posting improved performance across each of our product lines, with comparable operating earnings up 13 percent in our global beverage operations, 19 percent in our aerospace business and 10 percent in our food and aerosol business and with lower overall corporate costs year-over-year,” John Haynes, CEO, said in a prepared statement.
Haynes added that the company’s global business is growing as well, largely with strong performance in the can business in South America and Europe.
Looking ahead, Ball Corp. said it plans to repurchase 25 million shares. Ball also plans to return $500 million to shareholders in the form of share buybacks and dividends.
In further detail:
- Beverage packaging sales for the North and Central American markets were $1 billion, up from $949 million the year prior. Earnings fell from $123 million in Q1 2017 to $113 million Q1 2018.
- Beverage packaging sales for the South American markets grew from $371 million to $459 million. Earnings grew from $58 million to $98 million.
- Beverage packaging sales for Europe were up from $508 million to $609 million. Earnings grew from $47 million to $60 million.
- Sales for food and aerosol packaging grew slightly. For Q1 2018 sales were $275 million, compared to $272 million for Q1 2017. Earnings also grew very slightly to $23 million in 2018 compared to $21 million in 2017.
- Aerospace sales grew from $236 million in 2017 to $264 million in 2018. Earnings grew from $21 million to $25 million.
Leave a Reply