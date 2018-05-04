Ball Corp. grows earnings, revenue in first quarter

BROOMFIELD — Ball Corp. (NYSE: BLL) posted first-quarter net earnings of $125 million, a year-over-year increase from the same period the year prior, when net earnings totaled $68 million.

Earnings per share were 35 cents, up from 19 cents the year prior.

Revenue was nearly $2.8 billion, up from $2.5 billion for the first quarter in 2017.

“Ball Corporation started the year strong, posting improved performance across each of our product lines, with comparable operating earnings up 13 percent in our global beverage operations, 19 percent in our aerospace business and 10 percent in our food and aerosol business and with lower overall corporate costs year-over-year,” John Haynes, CEO, said in a prepared statement.

Haynes added that the company’s global business is growing as well, largely with strong performance in the can business in South America and Europe.

Looking ahead, Ball Corp. said it plans to repurchase 25 million shares. Ball also plans to return $500 million to shareholders in the form of share buybacks and dividends.

In further detail: