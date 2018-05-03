Spirit at the River development plan approved

FORT COLLINS — Fort Collins City Council approved the Spirit at the River Development Plan Tuesday night, which allows Spirit Hospitality to build a Staybridge Suites and restaurant within the Community Commercial Poudre River District.

Spirit, based in Fort Collins, will begin work immediately both on the extended stay hotel and Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse, to be located at 301 E. Lincoln Ave. The site will sit in between In-Situ and Woodward’s new campus and across from Odell Brewing. The hotel is meant to serve the consultants and guests of Fort Collins businesses. Johnny’s will be on the first floor of the building.

“Fort Collins is a hub of economic activity anchored by its thriving downtown core and surrounding businesses, including Odell Brewing and Woodward, that need access to more extended stay hotel rooms to accommodate consultants and employees,” Spirit CEO Bill Albrecht said in a prepared statement. “We are bringing this development to enhance the city’s offering to meet those needs while also working hard to support the environment in and around the property. We thank everyone for their feedback and work to bring this exciting opportunity to life for Fort Collins.”

The project has faced some criticism because of its location so close to the river. Spirit said in its statement it will be restoring 1.39 acres of land between the development site and the Poudre River and will be using native plants in its landscaping. It also said it plans to use low impact techniques in its construction.