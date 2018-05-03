Report identifies need for more mental-health services in Larimer County

FORT COLLINS — A new report released Wednesday says that one in five adults, or about 54,000 people in Larimer County, have some type of mental illness and another 26,000 adults have a drug or alcohol abuse problem.

The report, titled “What Will It Take?: Solutions to Mental Health Service Gaps in Larimer County” was produced by the Mental Health and Substance Use Alliance of Larimer County, a partnership of local public and private organizations, with help from the national consulting firm NIATx.

The document, released by the Health District of Northern Larimer County, is an update to a 2016 report by the alliance that came to similar conclusions.

The report notes that while many quality services exist locally, Larimer County lacks a continuum of mental-health treatment and support services sufficient to meet the current needs.

The Mental Health and Substance Use Alliance calls for boosting local treatment capacity.

The report recommends the development of a behavioral health services center. The estimated cost to construct the 60,000-square-foot behavioral health services center is $30.7 million.

The center would house services including thorough patient assessment; crisis stabilization; residential treatment for substance disorders; medication-assisted treatment; withdrawal management (formerly known as detox); care coordination to ensure connection to, and coordination with, community-based treatment; and limited transportation support to help reduce the burden on local law enforcement and emergency medical service, and to assist with access to services in rural areas of Larimer County.

In addition to the programs at the new center, the report calls for funding additional services in the community, including youth/family services to help children and families get help before a crisis; suicide prevention; support services in permanent supportive housing; and care coordination for people with the most complex needs.

Financial assistance for those unable to pay the full cost of care is also recommended.

The report encourages the increase if outpatient treatment capacity and develop long-term, low-intensity residential housing (halfway houses).

The estimated net cost to provide more than 10,000 new or expanded services annually for more than 5,000 Larimer County residents in both the community and at the new 64-bed facility is $15.1 million.

(Total annual cost for services is $21.6 million, $6.5 million of which would be covered by payments from insurance and state and federal government, leaving a shortfall of $15.1 million each year.)

The full report, plus the executive summary and a four-page graphic summary, can be found here.