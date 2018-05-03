Boulder-based MiRagen Therapeutics initiates clinical trial

BOULDER — MiRagen Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing RNA-targeted therapies, announced the launch of its second Phase 1 clinical trial.

The Boulder-based company is testing its MRG-110, an inhibitor of microRNA-92, in collaboration with Servier. In preclinical studies, MRG-110 accelerated the formation of new blood vessels, which lead the improved movement of fluid through tissues. That resulted in better functional outcomes in models of heart failure, peripheral artery disease and wound repair.

The new Phase 1 trial will measure several endpoints that could be important to establishing the intended mechanisms of MRG-110, as well as evaluating its safety and tolerability.

The trial will be done in partnership with Servier, an independent pharmaceutical company headquartered in France.

MRG-110 is MiRagen’s third product candidate to go through clinical trials.