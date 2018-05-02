Spirit Hospitality developing project with two hotels in one

FORT COLLINS — Spirit Hospitality is developing a dual-branded hotel in Johnstown.
The project, located in the 2534-Johnstown Plaza, will be a Staybridge Suites/ avid Hotel.
Sponsored Content
Both brands are under the IHG banner. Staybridge Suites is an extended stay concept across the country. Avid Hotel is a new brand, first launched in December, that is a high-quality midscale travel option.
The four-story building will include 105 extended stay suites with fully-equipped kitchens on the Staybridge side and an additional 85 guest rooms in an open space format on the avid side. The location will have a pool, fitness centers, laundry facilities, business centers and meeting space.
Spirit Hospitality, a Fort Collins-based hotel developer and manager with eight hotels operating in its portfolio, is slated to begin construction in 2019.
