Nonprofits: May 2018 – GRANT

The Longmont Economic Development Partnership awarded a $7,000 grant to the Longmont Climbing Collective. The grant is part of the Advance Longmont Target Industries Grant to assist new and expanding businesses in target industries.

The collective, at 33 S. Pratt Parkway, was given the grant to continue fostering the city’s commitment to outdoor recreation. It has plans to outfit 15,000 square feet of space with bouldering and fitness facilities, as well as space for other training equipment, yoga and additional fitness classes. In March, Brewmented, a brewery and brewing-supply store, and Redline Athletics, a sports-training center, each received $7,000 grants through the program.