Boulder-based smart-home company hires CTO

BOULDER — MindHome Inc., a Boulder-based company that builds software to monitor the operation of smart-home systems, has a new chief technology officer.

Alan Banta, who has 20 years experience in the industry, is joining MindHome and will serve directly to CEO Daniel Turgel.

Banta will oversee the company’s evolving technology strategy, including scaling its IT and infrastructure to grow its machine learning. MindHome’s software is an insurance platform that alerts smart homeowners to any risks such as flooding, network problems, fire, gas and other issues. If a flood monitor detects water, then MindHome can turn off the incoming water.

“During our extensive search for a CTO, Banta emerged as the natural choice given his track record of scaling complex platforms, his proven ability to guide transformation at leading technology companies and his deep understanding of consumer experience,” Turgel said in a prepared statement. “Banta has proven himself as a strong partner to the executive team and has helped drive execution and focus across our tech organization. I’m delighted to officially welcome Alan on board and look forward to his contributions to MindHome’s evolution as a leading brand in insurance.”

Prior to joining MindHome, Banta worked in both startups and major consumer electronics companies. He was chief operating officer of HAUS, senior vice president of business development for Xssentials and served various roles at Ultimate Electronics. He recently was managing the Silicon Valley market for Control4.