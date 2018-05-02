Developers pay $12 million for site of future Denver apartments

DENVER — A developer is paying $12 million to build apartments at the former site of a credit union on South Broadway in Denver.

The Vancouver, Wash.-based Holland Partner Group paid $117 per square foot for the single-story, 25,500-square-foot building at 99 S. Broadway, reports BusinessDen.

The plan is to build a three-story apartment building with 230 residential units and 12,000 square feet of retail space.