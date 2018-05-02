BBB launches website, educational tools for small-business owners

The Better Business Bureau is celebrating Small Business Week with the launch of a new website for small businesses and offering new programs to owners and managers.

To celebrate Smal Business Week, which goes from April 29 to May 5, the BBB is debuting an e-learning tool for BBB Accredited Business, BBBedu. The program includes modules such as learning how customer reviews can impact a businesses’ reputation. The first module is available at the BBB’s new website under “Free Online Course.”

The site also includes research into marketplace trust, cybersecurity and other key issues for business owners.