McWhinney breaks ground on hotel near Denver airport

DENVER — McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc. is developing a new Hyatt Place hotel next to Peña Station NEXT.

The hotel will have 226 rooms and will be LEED Silver certified. Amenities include a bar, 24/7 prepared meals, a library and business center, indoor pool, fitness center and gaming center, among other amenities.

Hyatt Place is scheduled to open in 2019 and will be managed by Denver-based Sage Hospitality.

Peña Station NEXT is a transit-oriented, mixed-use development next to Denver International Airport easily accessible by the University of Colorado A Line. NEXT is modeled after smart-city concepts. It’s a 382-acre, $500 million project slated to offer 1.5 million square feet of commercial space, 500,000 square feet for retail and 2,500 residences. The project is also equipped with fiber for advanced technology.

Hyatt Place is not the first hotel Loveland-based McWhinney has built. It is currently developing a new Courtyard Marriott in Loveland and its portfolio includes The Maven Hotel at Dairy Block in downtown Denver and The Elizabeth Hotel in Fort Collins, as well as other projects across the U.S.