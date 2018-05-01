BizWest readers invited to ‘Meet the Newsroom,” May 1 in Greeley

GREELEY — Members of the public will have a chance to meet the people behind the bylines, May 1, when BizWest conducts the first in a series of “Meet the Newsroom” events.

The inaugural gathering will be conducted from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., May 1, at Aunt Helen’s Coffee House, 800 Eighth Ave., in downtown Greeley. Attendees can learn:

How to submit press releases.

How to get their company in BizWest lists and directories.

Which reporters cover which beats.

Essential information to include in a press release.

What types of stories the publication is seeking.

Attendees can RSVP using the BizWest Facebook page.