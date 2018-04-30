In 2015, the Pew Research Center published an article entitled “5 Facts about Family Caregivers,” and the statistics they shared should give most adults with aging loved ones pause. A few highlights in particular are worth noting:
• There are more than 40.4 million unpaid caregivers in the U.S.
• The estimated value of that care is at least $375 billion (the amount it would cost to replace that care with paid services)
Sponsored Content
Join Us for the Down & Derby Party – May 5, 2018
It’s time once again for the “Running of the Roses” Northern Colorado style. RBC Wealth Management’s Down & Derby Party is scheduled from 2p-6p at The Big Red Barn at Highland Meadows Saturday, May 5, 2018. Win a trip to the 2019 Kentucky Derby!
• Many caregivers are also still working – 61% of them at full time jobs outside their homes – as adults ages 45-64 are the most likely to serve as family caregivers.
The irony is that most family members don’t self-identify as caregivers. They are children, grandchildren, spouses, nieces and nephews. But oftentimes, these generous people downplay their roles, saying, “I’m their son. Of course I stop by after work and check in on my folks.” Or a granddaughter swings by the grocery store to pick up food or prescriptions for her grandmother. Are they caregivers? Absolutely.
Never underestimate the value of what you as a family member are doing for the aging loved ones in your life. If you think you could use some extra help with those tasks – or if the caregiving is getting to be too much – the Good Samaritan Society can help direct you to helpful resources in your community. Call 888-497-3813 for more information.
Leave a Reply