Family Caregivers

In 2015, the Pew Research Center published an article entitled “5 Facts about Family Caregivers,” and the statistics they shared should give most adults with aging loved ones pause. A few highlights in particular are worth noting:

• There are more than 40.4 million unpaid caregivers in the U.S. 

• The estimated value of that care is at least $375 billion (the amount it would cost to replace that care with paid services)

• Many caregivers are also still working – 61% of them at full time jobs outside their homes – as adults ages 45-64 are the most likely to serve as family caregivers.

The irony is that most family members don’t self-identify as caregivers. They are children, grandchildren, spouses, nieces and nephews. But oftentimes, these generous people downplay their roles, saying, “I’m their son. Of course I stop by after work and check in on my folks.”  Or a granddaughter swings by the grocery store to pick up food or prescriptions for her grandmother.  Are they caregivers?  Absolutely. 

Never underestimate the value of what you as a family member are doing for the aging loved ones in your life. If you think you could use some extra help with those tasks – or if the caregiving is getting to be too much – the Good Samaritan Society can help direct you to helpful resources in your community. Call 888-497-3813 for more information.



 

