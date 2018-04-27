Zillow projects rent impact of Amazon HQ2

DENVER — If Amazon selects Denver as the location for its second headquarters, rental rates will increase about 2.3 percent, according to analysis by Zillow Research.

Zillow evaluated the impact of a company adding 50,000 jobs to the communities in the running for the headquarters. Some, like Atlanta, would see almost no impact in rental rates because of conditions that permit the easy addition of new rental units. But in Denver, Zillow forecasts a 3.6 percent increase, 2.3 percentage points of which would be “the Amazon effect.”

The median rent currently in Denver is $2,047, according to the report.