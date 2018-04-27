Fort Collins utility building recognized for green construction

FORT COLLINS — The Fort Collins Utilities’ Administration Building at 222 Laporte Ave. has been recognized as a positive example of green construction.

The building recently won the United States Green Building Council Mountain West Region 2018 Colorado Green Building of the Year award.

The building, completed in 2016, is the first building in Colorado and fourth in the world to receive the Platinum designation under the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Version 4. In addition to being energy efficient, 95 percent of the construction waste from the project was diverted from landfills.

The building also earned an Energy Star score of 100 for operations in 2017. It has a 104-kilowatt solar system that will have a battery storage component installed in the fall.

Utilities and other 2018 award recipients will be recognized May 3 at the Rocky Mountain Green Conference in Denver.