DMC Global posts strong year-over-year earnings, revenue

BOULDER — DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM) posted first-quarter earnings of $3.9 million, or 26 cents per share, an improvement compared with the same period in 2017, when the company lost $3 million, or 21 cents per share.

DMC Global, based in Boulder, serves customers in the energy, infrastructure and industrials markets through two core businesses.

DMC had quarterly sales of $67.3 million, a 73 percent year-over-year improvement. The company attributes the increase to strong demand and improved pricing at DynaEnergetics, DMC’s oilfield products business, and better-than-expected sales at NobelClad, DMC’s explosion welding business.

Operating income was $5.3 million, versus last year’s loss of $2.3 million for the same period the year prior.

Looking ahead, DMC’s chief financial officer Michael Kuta said in a company statement that DMC expects second quarter sales to be between $74 million to $76 million, compared to the $47.2 million second quarter sales in 2017. Sales for the entirety of 2018 are expected to be between $290 million and $305 million. A prior forecast expected yearly sales of $215 million to $225 million.