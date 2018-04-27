Alpine Bank holds groundbreaking ceremony in Boulder

BOULDER — Glenwood Springs-based Alpine Bank broke out the golden shovels at a groundbreaking ceremony Friday morning for the branch bank it is constructing at 2375 Canyon Blvd. in Boulder.

This will be the employee-owned community bank’s 39th location in Colorado, where it’s been operating since 1973.

Alpine has a long-term ground lease for the one-half acre of land at the northwest corner of Folsom Street and Canyon Boulevard, where the 5,400-square-foot, two-story bank is being constructed.

The site is owned by Boulder-based Tebo Properties. A shuttered Kum & Go convenience store and gas station that previously occupied the property was demolished, underground tanks were removed and contaminated soil was remediated.

Chris Maughan, who has been with Alpine Bank since 2003, will serve as Alpine’s Boulder market president. Gary Gomulinski, formerly with CityWide Banks in Boulder, is Alpine’s executive vice president of commercial and industrial lending, and will work out of the branch in Boulder.

Maughan said Alpine originally had scheduled a groundbreaking ceremony for Nov. 15, but the event was delayed due to a longer-than-expected permitting process and efforts for remediating the soil.

John Wyatt, president of Wyatt Construction Co. Inc. of Boulder, the general contractor for the project, said the branch is on track to open by January 2019.

Boulder-based DTJ Design Inc. is the architect for the branch building that will be seeking LEED certification.

Most of Alpine’s branches are on the Western Slope and in Southwest Colorado. It opened its first Front Range branches in Denver’s Union Station and Cherry Creek North neighborhoods. The bank offers retail, business, wealth-management, mortgage and electronic banking services.