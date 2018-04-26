Windsor grants incentives for DaVinci Sign’s expansion

WINDSOR — The town of Windsor has approved an incentive package of $86,355 in the form of waivers and rebates for development fees for DaVinci Sign Systems Inc.’s planned expansion.

DaVinci is planning to expand its operations in Windsor to keep up with demand for its sign-making services.

The total development fees for the project are about $224,000. The town agreed to waive about $40,000 in administrative fees and a Windsor use tax, and rebate about $46,000 in water, sewer and drainage fees within 60 days after DaVinci receives its certificate of occupancy.

DaVinci expects to spend $5.4 million on a 22,500-square-foot manufacturing plant at 930 and 950 Merchant Court in the Diamond Valley Industrial Park. The amount includes land, construction and new equipment.

DaVinci currently operates in a 10,000-square-foot plant at 4496 Bents Drive in the Highlands Industrial Park, also in Windsor. DaVinci Sign’s president, John Shaw, owns the building and plans to lease it to another business. Shaw expects the new building to be ready by the summer of 2019.

The expansion will allow the company, which has annual revenue of approximately $5.5 million and 33 employees, to grow its business and add seven jobs.

The average salary for a worker at DaVinci Sign is $58,000. DaVinci was formed in 2004 in Fort Collins, and it moved to Windsor in 2006..